Autopsy report of Hathras victim confirms injury to cervical spine

Citing a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the woman was not raped.

The autopsy report of the Hathras victim has confirmed injury to the cervical spine (neck) of the victim produced by indirect blunt trauma, and its resultant sequelae. Mentioning fracture in C6 cervical vertebra, the report, signed by three doctors of the Safdarjung Hospital said the ligature mark over the neck is consistent with attempted strangulation but did not contribute to death.

The girl was brutally assaulted by four upper caste men on September 14 in Boolagarhi village of Hathras, and after a long struggle for life in Aligarh’s J.N. Medical College and Hospital, passed away in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The final diagnosis said “alleged post strangulation with cervical spine injury with sepsis and cardiopulmonary arrest”. The death summary noted “no vomiting and seizure”.

Viscera preserved

It further said the viscera had been preserved along with pre-vaginal swab and smear and swab and smear from the right upper thigh. Nail clippings from both hands had also been preserved.

Dr. Hamza Malik, president, J.N. Medical College Resident Doctors’ Association, reminded that the definition of rape had changed after the Nirbhaya case. “Penetration is not necessary to confirm rape. The forensic examination was conducted in JNMCH 10 days after the assault. During this period, many injuries to the private parts could have healed,” he said.

PTI adds:

Meanwhile, a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer told PTI on Thursday the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped.

Citing a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the cause of her death is an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it.

“The report of the FSL has also come. It says clearly that samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was not rape or gang rape,” Kumar said.

“Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about marpeet (beating) only,” he said.

“For disturbing social harmony and create caste violence, some persons wrongly presented facts,” the Uttar Pradesh police officer said.

“Police took immediate action in the case and now we will identify those who tried to disturb social harmony and create caste violence,” the ADGP added, stressing that people “distorted facts” in the media.

(With PTI inputs)