Automotive workers hold protest march in Manesar

Hundreds of workers from various automotive companies at Industrial Model Township in Manesar took out a protest march on Friday, accusing the Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Private Limited of violating labour laws, and indulging in unfair labour practices and illegal lock-outs.

The HMSI, in a press statement, said the production at the plant was likely to resume on November 25.

The march was carried out under the aegis of the Trade Union Council, a joint council of all trade unions of Gurgaon and Rewari, and a memorandum was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner at the culmination of the march from IMT, Manesar, to the mini-Secretariat.

The council, in a three-page memorandum, demanded reinstatement of all retrenched contractual workers, resumption of production at the plant, strict implementation of labour laws and an agreement on the Charter of Demands.

More support

Besides the Honda workers, who are sitting on a dharna outside the company’s premises since November 5 in protest against the retrenchment of 200-odd contractual workers, the employees of Napino, Munjal Showa, Maruti and Bellsonica companies were also part of the march.

Led by Centre of Indian Trade Union (Haryana) president Satbir Singh, the workers walked along National Highway-48 for around 15 km, holding flags and raising slogans hailing workers’ unity and denouncing the Honda management.

The Trade Union Council said that officials of the labour department had assured them that an agreement would be reached in two days and the workers sitting on a dharna inside the plant were thus persuaded to evict the premises, but the management has pulled out from the talks.

“The contractual workers whose term had been completed were relieved from work but permanent workers are not impacted. Instigated by the union, the relieved contractual workers were pressurised to sit in front of the union office, which further resorted to illegally occupying the plant’s premises... The matter is now under discussion between the contractor and their employees... After contractual workers vacated the premises with support of local authorities and court, the normal production operation at our Manesar plant is likely to resume on November 25,” said HMSI.