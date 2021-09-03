Australian High Commissioner meets Chhattisgarh CM; holds talks on mutual cooperation

Stating that Australia has expertise in the field of mining, he discussed mutual participation in the fields of mining survey, exploration-mining technology, among other things with Bhupesh Baghel.

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell, called on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his residence-office and discussed possibilities of mutual cooperation in socio-cultural sector and also talked about investment, especially in mining and environmental protection, officials said on Friday.

The meeting took place on Thursday, the first day of Mr. O'Farrell's two-day visit to the state, they said.

During the meeting, Mr. O'Farrell showed keen interest in the schemes being implemented by the Chhattisgarh government under Mr. Baghel's leadership for the overall development of the state, uplift of tribal community and improvement in social indicators, an official statement said.

Mr. O'Farrell, also appreciated the efforts made by the government for prevention of coronavirus infection in the state. He expressed a desire to promote the bilateral relations between Australia and Chhattisgarh in various areas of development, it said.

Stating that Australia has expertise in the field of mining, he discussed mutual participation in the fields of mining survey, exploration-mining technology, among other things, the statement added.

During the meeting, Mr. Baghel said that Chhattisgarh is rich in minerals and forest wealth, and various types of resources are available in the state.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness over the socio-cultural partnership with Australia and the willingness of its entrepreneurs to invest industrial capital in Chhattisgarh. He assured all possible support by the state government on this.

The CM also apprised Mr. O'Farrell of the efforts being made by the government to promote organic farming and value addition of forest produce in Chhattisgarh.

State Industries Minister Kawasi Lakhma and officials were present during the occasion.

The Australian High Commissioner also met senior office-bearers of industrial organisations of the state, and held discussions at length about his country's participation in the fields of mining and environment, biofuel, technology, research, food processing, renewable energy and the possibilities of capital investment by entrepreneurs.