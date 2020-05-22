Other States

Auraiya road accident | Inhuman to put dead and injured in accident in same vehicle: NHRC

Auraiya: Rescue work being carried out at the spot where atleast 24 migrants were killed and 36 injured after a trailer truck carrying labourers collided with a DCM van in wee hours, at Mihauli in Auraiya district, Saturday, May 16, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 22 May 2020 23:02 IST
Updated: 22 May 2020 23:02 IST

The commission issues notice to U.P., says right to dignity of the poor labourers has been violated

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over reports of the bodies of the Auraiya road accident victims being transported in the same vehicle with those who were injured on May 16.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of the media reports and asked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report within four weeks about the action taken against officers involved and the relief provided to the victims and their families. The commission observed that it was “unethical and inhumane” of the authorities to put the deceased and the injured in the same vehicle.

“The injured had suffered not only physical injuries but they were also under tremendous trauma of the fatal accident, and in that painful condition, they were forced to sit in the same vehicle where the bodies of the deceased were also kept. The public servants failed to deal with the situation sensibly..” the NHRC statement said.

