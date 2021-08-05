August 5 move only ‘complicated’ Kashmir problem: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar:

05 August 2021 14:11 IST

The Hurriyat chairman said the Centre must accept the need to address the Kashmir dispute, engage with those who truly represented the political will and aspirations of its people.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday said that the August 5, 2019 move by the Centre only “complicated the Kashmir dispute”.

“The Hurriyat would like to draw the attention of the citizens of India and the world at large that the present Indian government’s actions of August 5, 2019 has only complicated the dispute further over the State of J&K,” the Mirwaiz said, in a statement.

He said the fresh complexities were illustrated by the fact that it ignited the flames along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and there were four trouble spots of Leh, Kargil and Jammu in addition to the main trouble spot of Kashmir now. “There is disaffection in these regions too,” he added.

The Mirwaiz said the Centre must accept the need to address the Kashmir dispute, engage with those who truly represented the political will and aspirations of its people and diffuse the building geopolitical pressures in the region along its northern and western borders.

“We urge the government of India to resume engagement with the government of Pakistan,” he added.

The Mirwaiz said the Hurriyat would encourage dialogue rather than armed confrontation. “The latter benefits no one and harms everyone. Nor is intransigence and denial a helpful stance,” he said.

He demanded that all political prisoners should be released. “It is time that the conflict over the State of J&K is resolved so that not just Kashmir, but all of the South Asia can look forward to living up to its collective potential,” the Mirwaiz said.