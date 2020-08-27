Atul Bora re-elected AGP president

Assam’s Agriculture and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora was on Thursday re-elected unopposed as the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president, a post he has held since 2014.
His Cabinet colleague, Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta was elected as the party’s working president.
The election was held during the 11th general council at the party's headquarters despite a stay order by a local court.
Three AGP leaders had approached the court after the party issued a notice for the general council on August 10. They had argued that besides violating COVID-19 protocol, the notice was against a party rule that warranted a notice period of at least 30 days.
“The council was held keeping COVID-19 precautions in mind,” Mr. Bora said, adding the party would strive to strengthen its foundation of regionalism.
Formed in 1985 after the end of a six-year agitation for expelling “illegal migrants”, the AGP is one of two minor regional allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam. The other is Bodoland People’s Front.
The AGP has 14 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly.
