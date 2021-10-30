Attempts to stop Abhishek from attending rally in Agartala, alleges Trinamool

Agartala

30 October 2021 23:47 IST

Blatant attempts by BJP-led Government ‘to stop our leader from conducting outreach events’

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday alleged that the Tripura Government was aggressively trying to disrupt the first public rally of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee slated for Sunday.

It said the latest notification of the Government making RT-PCR and other modes of COVID-19 test report mandatory 48 hours before arrival and the police objection to the rally venue despite granting permission earlier are ‘blatant attempts of the BJP-led State Government’ to stop the leader from conducting outreach events.

Scores of leaders and workers including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev were staging a sit-in at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan since evening to oppose the move of the police to shift the meeting venue to a sports ground. The police cited risks of the spread of coronavirus as they estimated a large attendance on the road stretch.

The scheduled rally was planned last month but could not take place after authorities imposed Section 144 under the CrPC citing law and order and possibility of outbreak of third wave.

The party moved a writ petition before the High Court of Tripura in the night seeking an order against alleged attempts to foil the rally and visit of Mr. Banerjee. Hearing continued till the filing of this report.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the BJP became scared of their national general secretary and started using state machinery to stop him from visiting the State. The BJP leaders refused to comment on the accusation suggesting the issues involved were administrative in nature and not political.

The Trinamool confirmed that Mr. Banerjee and some important leaders will be arriving here on Sunday to attend the party programmes including the rally.

The BJP declared the lists of candidates for the Agartala Municipal Corporation, all 12 municipal councils and six nagar panchayats. The municipal elections are scheduled to be held on November 25.

The CPI(M)-led left front was the first to announce while the Congress, the Trinamool and TIPRA are yet to finalise their lists.