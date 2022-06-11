West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrested, Mamata says attempts to incite riots

Protestors in Kolkata hold placards demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Muhammed | Photo Credit: Reuters

June 11, 2022 14:22 IST

There was a scuffle between BJP supporters and West Bengal police as they prevented the State BJP president from leaving his residence

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested on Saturday while he was on the way to State’s Howrah district which had witnessed violence since Thursday. The police tried to prevent the BJP leader from visiting Howrah but he was insistent in reaching areas that witnessed violence over the past two days. The police stopped the BJP leader’s convoy near the toll plaza on Vivenkananda Setu, arrested him and took him to Lalbazar Police headquarters in a police vehicle.

Earlier in the day, there was a scuffle between BJP supporters and West Bengal police as they prevented the State BJP president from leaving his residence in Kolkata’s New Town area. Mr. Majumdar had said that the police was tryingto put him in house arrest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon after the arrest, BJP supporters under the leadership of MLA Agnimitra Paul and Priyanka Tibrewal gathered outside Lalbajar Police Headquarters.

Attempts to incite riots, says Mamata

While the situation Saturday morning remained under control with no major incidents of violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that there were attempts by some political parties to incite riots.

“Violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this and they want to incite riots; but these will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them. The BJP will sin, people will suffer?” Ms. Banerjee said on Twitter.

Internet services remained suspended and prohibitory orders were imposed on Saturday in large parts of West Bengal’s Howrah district after two days of violent protests over the offensive remarks directed at Prophet Muhammed by BJP spokespersons.

The Chief Minister had on Thursday appealed for calm and demanded the arrest of the suspended BJP spokespersons on the issue of offensive remarks. She had also told protesters that there was no reason to hold Cprotests in West Bengal.

Along with road and railway blockades for hours, violence was reported in parts of Uluberia Subdivision in Howrah on June 9 and 10. Several vehicles and motorbikes including those belong to police were attacked and set on fire.

State Minister and mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim said that nobody supports what happened yesterday ( at Howrah) but Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari should stop inciting people. “This will further aggravate the situation,” the TMC leader said.