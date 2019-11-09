Attempt to set Uttarakhand MLA on fire

Two persons on Friday made an attempt to allegedly set afire Congress MLA Manoj Rawat in Rudraprayag district, police said.
DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said the incident occurred in Agastyamuni area but the MLA escaped unharmed. Two persons tried to pour petrol over Mr. Rawat and set him on fire but one of them was held by the MLA’s gunner and the other one escaped, the DG said. He was arrested later, he said.
Prima facie, it appears to be a case of personal enmity as the MLA had a tiff with some people on Thursday, Mr. Kumar said.
Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh condemned the incident, saying law and order has collapsed in the State and the morale of wrongdoers is high like never before.
