Attempt to displace Muslims in Moradabad area

Moradabad (U.P.)

06 August 2021 01:16 IST

The district authorities on Thursday said they will take legal action if needed against the people attempting to displace some Muslims who have bought houses in a locality here.

Some Hindu residents in the Lajpat Nagar area of the city are on protest and have put up posters declaring that their houses are on sale over some Muslims buying property in the locality.

They are demanding that the purchase of houses by Muslims be cancelled.

Officials of the civil administration and the police visited the area and urged the agitators to end their protest. But the residents were adamant, saying they cannot live together with members of the other community.