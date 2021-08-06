Other States

Attempt to displace Muslims in Moradabad area

The district authorities on Thursday said they will take legal action if needed against the people attempting to displace some Muslims who have bought houses in a locality here.

Some Hindu residents in the Lajpat Nagar area of the city are on protest and have put up posters declaring that their houses are on sale over some Muslims buying property in the locality.

They are demanding that the purchase of houses by Muslims be cancelled.

Officials of the civil administration and the police visited the area and urged the agitators to end their protest. But the residents were adamant, saying they cannot live together with members of the other community.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2021 1:17:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/attempt-to-displace-muslims-in-moradabad-area/article35755969.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY