Attempt to abduct minor girl thwarted in Kashmir

A resident from north Kashmir's Bandipora on Tuesday alleged at least three persons, working with the Army, tried to molest and abduct his minor daughter on February 10. The police said the accused have been held and “there was no pressure on the family to withdraw the complaint”.
“My daughter was at a family-run shop when a vehicle stopped. One person disembarked and handed over money to my daughter and grabbed her hand, in a bid to push her in the vehicle. However, she raised a hue and cry. Later, locals secured her release,” the victim's father, a labourer, told The Hindu over the phone.
The father said the three men, who were in civvies, admitted they worked with the Army when locals surrounded them. “One of the three persons is a Kashmiri Armyman from Kupwara,” the father alleged.
The incident took place in the Chewa area. A senior police officer said an FIR under Sections 341, 363, 511 of the IPC has been lodged.
“We are not disclosing the identity of the victim or the accused given the sensitivity of the case,” a police officer said.
Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, in a twitter, alleged, “Locals in Bandipora have alleged that 3 Army men tried to abduct and molest a 9-year-old girl. Her family is now being pressurised to withdraw the FIR. It's a complete travesty of justice & an impartial probe must be set up immediately so that they are given the harshest punishment.”
The Army has not commented on the incident so far.
