Attacks on minorities up in Haryana as COVID-19 cases surge

Amid surging of COVID-19 cases in Haryana, the State has so far seen 19 incidents of attacks on religious minorities in connection with spreading of coronavirus.

Across the State, till April 11, the police have registered 19 cases against 89 people in different incidents of attacks on minorities relating to the epidemic. Police data show that so far 28 accused have been arrested for the attacks.

In majority of the incidents, Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) has been evoked. Panipat district has seen the maximum incidents of attacks on the minority community. Seven incidents have been reported in the district in which 72 persons have been booked and 13 have been arrested so far.

“Almost all these attacks have been against Muslims. In majority of them Section 295 A of the IPC has been evoked, apart from the other relevant Sections that vary from case to case. We will not allow anyone to vitiate the communal harmony,” said Satish Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Panipat.

According to the data, two incidents of attacks on religious minorities were reported in Gurugram, four each in Kaithal and Sonepat, and one each in Bhiwani and Jind districts.

DGP’s appeal

Director-General of Police Manoj Yadava had asked all district police chiefs to show “zero tolerance” to any attempt to spread rumours or vitiate communal harmony. Through a letter to all Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police, the DGP had stated that in view of reported incidents of attacks on places of worship or on members of a particular community, the police should be on alert and take precautionary measures. Such incidents not only result in rumour-mongering and misinformation but also had the potential to damage the social fabric and vitiate the communal harmony, the DGP said.