Attackers injure driver and security staff of former Tripura Minister Sudip Roy Barman

A security staff and driver of former Health Minister and Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman sustained injuries when a group of miscreants attacked them outside the residence of a senior lawyer here on Sunday. Mr. Barman, who was discussing a legal matter with Advocate Somik Deb at the time of incident, escaped unhurt.

Police officers rushed to the spot with CRPF and TSR contingents after they were informed of the attack at Krishnanagar locality. The miscreants fled the scene before they arrived.

Colleagues of Advocate Somik Deb and Congress leaders including former MLA Ashish Kumar Saha reached the former’s residence to take stock of the situation. Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha last year resigned from the Assembly and the BJP to join the Congress ending their long dissidence in the saffron party.

Mr. Saha warned that the Congress party will organise street protests if perpetrators of the attack on Mr. Barman’s personal security staff and driver were not immediately arrested. He informed a Congress delegation that recently met the DGP demanded adequate security cover for the former health minister who was dropped from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s cabinet in charge of anti-party activities soon after Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Police said security staff Ramesh Bin sustained injury on his head and was admitted in a hospital. They launched an investigation and efforts to capture the attackers.