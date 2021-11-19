Attack on judge: Independence of judiciary in jeopardy, says Patna High Court

Patna

19 November 2021 11:00 IST

Additional District and Sessions Judge of sub-divisional court in Jhanjharpur in Madhubani Avinash Kumar was attacked by two policemen inside his chamber.

The Patna High Court while conducting a special hearing on the “unprecedented and shocking” matter of an attack on a judge late on Thursday night observed that the “independence of judiciary is in jeopardy”.

The Division Bench comprising Justices Rajan Gupta and Mohit Kumar Shah heard the matter of the physical attack and assault on Additional District and Sessions Judge of sub-divisional court in Jhanjharpur in Madhubani Avinash Kumar-1 by two policemen inside his chamber in the local court late on Thursday night.

The court observed, “as per direction of the hon’ble Chief Justice, the present case has been listed before this Bench for special hearing in view of unprecedented and shocking matter which has come to light in view of a report received from the In-charge District and Sessions Judge, Madhubani date 18 November, 2021”.

“Prima facie, it appears that this episode puts the independence of judiciary in jeopardy,” observed the court while fixing November 29 as the next date of hearing.

The court also issued notices to the State Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, the Principal Home Secretary and the Superintendent of Police, Madhubani.

It further directed the DGP, Bihar, to remain present on the next date of hearing. “In view of the sensitivity of the issue, he shall look into the matter and file a status report in a sealed cover,” the court said.

Earlier, the Madhubani District and Sessions Judge had sent a letter (No. 1993) to the Patna High Court in respect of the “physical attack and assault on Sri Avinash Kumar-1, Additional District and Sessions Judge Jhanjharpur”.

“About 2.00 p.m., the Officer in-Charge namely Gopal Krishna, SHO, and Abhimanyu Kumar Sharma, Sub-Inspector of Police of Ghoghardiha, forcible entered the chamber of Sri Avinash Kumar-1, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jhanjharpur, and started abusing him. On his protest, both police officers started misbehaving and manhandling the judge and not only this, they also physically assaulted him”.

“They also took out their service revolvers and wanted to attack the officer. However, certain court employees and advocated reached there, due to which life of the officer was saved,” the letter of Madhubani District and Sessions Judge said.

Mr. Avinash Kumar, of late, has been hitting the headlines for his unusual judgments. The Patna High Court on September 24, 2021 had seized his judicial powers for his series of unusual orders.

Recently, the judge while denying bail in a case had asked the State Director General of Police to send the Madhubani SP and Sub-Divisional Police Officer for further training on law for their “poor knowledge”. The judge had termed the case as rape but the police had not filed charge sheet invoking POCSO Act.

Later, while giving bail to an accused in a molestation case, Lalan Kumar Safi who was a washerman by profession, he had asked him to wash the clothes of the victim and women of his village for free for six months and submit a compliance certificate from the village ‘mukhia’ (head) or any other respectable public servant.

Earlier in August 2021, the judge had granted bail to an accused Nitish Kumar, who was arrested under stringent 2016 Prohibition laws, on the condition that he must offer free education to five underprivileged children of his village for three months, which their parents would certify.

Meanwhile, the Bar association of Jhanjharpur court passed a resolution condemning the attack and demanded action against the guilty policemen and SP, Madhubani, Satya Prakash.

The SP could not be reached over phone by this correspondent.