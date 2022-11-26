Attack on Congress supporters at different places in Tripura, CM appeals for peace

November 26, 2022 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - Agartala

The Congress on Friday claimed that its supporters and workers were attacked at different places allegedly to stall the party’s ongoing Tripura Bachao Yatra, which got underway to mark the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

A party delegation met senior police officers at the police headquarters with some of the injured workers.

Amid heightened tension owing to programs of major political parties ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, Chief Minister Manik Saha renewed his appeal for peace and calm.

“Every quarter can exercise democratic rights and political conflict is unwanted”, he said, after inaugurating highway police patrol vehicles which are integrated with specialised surveillance equipment.

He asserted that there should not be an attempt to physically harm individuals owing to political differences. Police are working without bias and resorting to action against the perpetrators, the Chief Minister added.

But Congress leader and five-time MLA Ashish Kumar Saha, who lost to Mr. Saha in his sixth bid in a bypoll held early this year, countered that police officers are not working independently due to pressure from the ruling party. He led the party delegation to the police headquarters with four bleeding workers.

“Everyday attacks are taking place here and there, mostly in the presence of security personnel. Attackers of the BJP are roaming freely”, Mr. Saha said.

Several Congress workers sustained mainly head injuries when a group of miscreants attacked them at the Amtali locality in the city outskirts.

The Congress alleged the attackers were armed with rods and sharp cutting weapons.

Another Congress squad of Tripura Bachao Yatra was attacked in Santir Bazar in south Tripura. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

Elsewhere bike-borne miscreants attacked a few houses of opposition supporters at Khayerpur area here last night.

A private car, motorbikes and household items were damaged.