'Attack' on BKU leader: Inconsistencies in claim, may have staged act for arms license, say police

The Firing on BKU-Tikait leader Dilbag Singh in Lakhimpur Kheri may have been faked to obtain an arms licence, the police said

The Firing on BKU-Tikait leader Dilbag Singh in Lakhimpur Kheri may have been faked to obtain an arms licence, the police said

Ballistic experts found "major inconsistencies" in a local BKU leader's claim that he was fired at while he was driving home in his car, police said, and suggested that the firing might have been faked to obtain an arms licence.

The experts from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Lucknow, in their report, have said that the car owned by Dilbag Singh, the Kheri district president of Bhartiya Kisan Union-Tikait and also a witness in the Lakhimpuri Kheri violence case last year, was stationary when it was hit by bullets.

Kheri Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman on Thursday said the statements of two people – Jitendra and Vipin – whom Mr. Singh had claimed to have dropped at their village before he was attacked, had been recorded and they revealed that Mr. Singh himself had told them to "attack" his vehicle.

"The statements of Jitendra and Vipin were recorded under Section 164 CrPC in which they stated that Dilbag Singh had told them to cause such an incident in order to obtain arms licence," the SP said in a press statement.

Mr. Singh, in his FIR at the Gola Kotwali police station, had said two bike-borne armed men had opened fire on his car on the Aliganj-Muda on May 31. He had alleged that the attackers first punctured a tyre of his moving car with bullet shots and fired at his driving side window, but he escaped unhurt.

"The ballistic experts team from Lucknow thoroughly examined the crime spot, where the alleged attack upon Dilbag Singh took place. In their preliminary report, they highlighted two major inconsistencies regarding the attack.

"The experts found that bullet shot at the tyre of the car was fired when the car was stationary, contrary to that stated by Dilbag Singh," the officer said.

"Also, bullet shots were caused on both left and right sides of the car when it was stationary," the SP said.

The officer said appropriate legal action will be taken after the experts bring out a detailed report.

Further, the SP said, "For the protection of Dilbag Singh, he has been provided a new gunner after the last one was suspended." Meanwhile, BKU-Tikait leaders of Lakhimpur and some adjoining areas held a panchayat at Tihulia Gurudwara near Aliganj on Thursday.

They condemned the "attack" on Mr. Singh and demanded the police in Kheri to ensure an impartial and effective inquiry into the attack, failing to which they threatened to launch an agitation.