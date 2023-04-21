HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Massive search operations underway to trace militants after attack on Army vehicle in J&K's Poonch

High alert sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch amid close vigil along the Line of Control: officials.

April 21, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:58 am IST - Jammu

PTI
A massive search operation has been launched after an Army truck caught fire due to the likely use of grenades by militants who fired on the truck in Poonch on April 20. Five soldiers of Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for counter-terrorist operations lost their lives.

A massive search operation has been launched after an Army truck caught fire due to the likely use of grenades by militants who fired on the truck in Poonch on April 20. Five soldiers of Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for counter-terrorist operations lost their lives. | Photo Credit: ANI

Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the dense forests of the Bata-Doriya area after a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch killed five Indian Army personnel and injured one, officials said on Friday.

The entire area has been cordoned off while drones and sniffer dogs are being used to sniff out militants that might be hiding in the area, they said.

Officials said that a high alert has been sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch amid close vigil along the Line of Control. Traffic on the Bhimber Gali-Poonch road was stopped following the incident and people have been advised to go to Poonch via Mendhar, they said.

According to officials, an NIA team will visit the site of the terror attack for inspection. Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, the Army said. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

The Army said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and it caught fire because of the likely use of grenades.

"Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and all ranks of Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of five Indian Army bravehearts, Hav Mandeep Singh, L/Nk Debashish Baswal, L/Nk Kulwant Singh, Sep Harkrishan Singh and Sep Sewak Singh who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Poonch Sector yesterday," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said in a tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was anguished at the loss of lives of the brave soldiers. "Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," he said in a tweet.

Political parties have condemned the attack. On Thursday evening, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest on the Tawi bridge in Jammu city and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.