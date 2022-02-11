Attack against Somaiya: BJP demands action

Maharashtra unit writes to Shah

A day after Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu alleging intimidation by Central investigation agencies on behalf of BJP leaders, the party’s State unit has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It demands action in the issue of attack on former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya in Pune, asking if the State is run by mafia gangs.

“Mr. Somaiya has Z grade security and police were supposed to have inspected the premise of the Pune municipal corporation before his visit. Despite that, a mob with sticks and stones was ready to attack him. This is a serious matter and the BJP will not let this issue go silent. Is Maharashtra run by mafia gangs?” asked State unit chief Chandrakant Patil.

Mr. Patil said that the party has written to Mr. Shah and senior official concerned with security of VIPs.

‘Not important’

“Sanjay Raut makes statements which are not even important to be taken seriously. We are not bothered about his hollow threats. There were allegations against others too, but they chose police and judiciary to address their concerns, unlike Mr. Raut,” said Mr Patil.

Mr. Somaiya was attacked by Sena workers in Pune when he had gone to meet Pune Municipal Commissioner to complain against alleged scam in Pune’s COVID centre. The Sena workers claimed that they wanted to submit a letter describing corrupt practices of Pune municipal corporation, currently held by the BJP. But Mr. Somaiya tried to run and fell down. He has been levelling allegations against Mr. Raut, claiming the latter’s close associate was given contract of the centre bypassing laws.

Mr. Raut, on the other hand, has claimed that since he refused to be part of the conspiracy to bring down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, he is being threatened by agencies guided by the BJP leader.