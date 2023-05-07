ADVERTISEMENT

ATS raids different locations in Uttar Pradesh, detain 70 people over alleged links with PFI

May 07, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Lucknow

Two of the accused identified as Parvez Ahmed and Rais Ahmed carrying a bounty of ₹50,000 each were arrested from Varanasi during the raids, said police

ANI

File photo of security person keeping vigil outside the Popular Front of India (PFI) party office. The Anti-Terrorist Squad on May 7, 2023, conducted raids in Uttar Pradesh and detained 70 people following their alleged connection with PFI. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) conducted raids in Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad and other cities across the State on May 7, said police.

ALSO READ
PFI used social media handles to spread communal hatred, target government, judiciary: NIA

During the raids, two of the accused identified as Parvez Ahmed and Rais Ahmed carrying a bounty of ₹50,000 each were arrested from Varanasi, said a press note from police. 70 people have been detained following their alleged connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI), and its affiliated organisations and are being interrogated by the ATS, said police.

ATS was continuously keeping an eye on the activities of these people, and now interrogating them on the basis of their involvement and activeness in the PFI. ATS is also trying to fetch details of their bank accounts and financial transactions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ATS has detained a youth from Lucknow's Vikas Nagar and raided Achramau village in the city's Bakshi Ka Talab area.

ALSO READ | VHP slams Congress for comparing Bajrang Dal with PFI

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday, urged "nationalistic people" to unite and make the supporters of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) bite the dust in the forthcoming elections in Karnataka.

Attacking the Congress and JD (S) governments of the past, CM Yogi said, “On one hand, they had let loose an anti-India organisation like the PFI to carry forward its anti-national activities, and on the other were seeking a ban on an organisation like Bajrang Dal, which was dedicated to national and social service and devoted to Lord Hanuman. It amounts to disrespecting the Hindu faith and no nationalist will tolerate this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US