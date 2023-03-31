Atiq Ahmed’s wife likely to lose BSP candidature in Prayagraj mayoral poll

March 31, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Lucknow

After the conviction of criminal-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case, his wife Shaista Parveen, who was being considered for the Prayagraj Mayor post from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is likely to lose her candidature. After the reservation status on the post of Mayor is clarified in the coming weeks, the BSP is likely to declare a new mayoral candidate.

Dates for the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation elections are set to be announced in two weeks.

Party district president T.N. Jaisal said the BSP leadership would decide on the candidate.

In the first information report (FIR) filed in relation to the February 24 killing of Umesh Pal, a witness in the January 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, Atiq Ahmed, Shaista Parveen and other family members have been named as accused. Ms. Parveen has been declared absconding by the U.P. police.

After the killing, BSP president Mayawati had called for the expulsion of Ms. Parveen from the party if she was proven guilty. “Most of Shaista Parveen’s family members are in jail or absconding. In such a situation, the biggest question is who will campaign for her, hence she is likely to be dropped,” said another BSP leader.

Earlier in January, Ms. Parveen joined the BSP in the presence of Dhanshyam Chandra Kharwar, chief zonal In-charge, Prayagraj, Mirzapur and Lucknow divisions of the BSP, and other senior leaders such as Raju Gautam and Amrendra Bahadur Bharatiya. The BSP leaders had said that the entry of Ms. Parveen would strengthen the party in eastern U.P, as her family enjoys considerable support.

