Atiq Ahmed's lawyer arrested in Umesh Pal murder case

July 30, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - Prayagraj

Police have arrested gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's lawyer Vijay Mishra, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhukar said Mishra was arrested by officers from the Dhoomanganj police station on Sunday.

A number of cases, including those under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Explosives Act and the Indian Penal Code, are pending against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | The rise and fall of Atiq Ahmed

Mishra was arrested outside a hotel in Lucknow and legal action is underway, police sources said.

Umesh Pal, the main witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were shot dead on February 24.

Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, the main accused in this case, were killed when assailants opened fire at them near a medical college here in April.

Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen, another wanted accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, is still absconding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT