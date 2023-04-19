Atiq Ahmed killing | Five police officials suspended for ‘negligence’

April 19, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)

Five police personnel were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in connection with the killing of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, a senior officer said here on Wednesday.

Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh was among those suspended. The remaining are a sub-inspector and three constables.

Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night when police personnel were escorting them to a hospital in the Shahganj police station area in Prayagraj for a checkup.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed’s letter in sealed envelope being sent to CJI, Uttar Pradesh CM, says his lawyer

The brothers were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior police officer said the five personnel were suspended after a special investigation team (SIT) charged them with negligence in discharging their duties.

Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma had constituted the three-member SIT headed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Chandra to probe the killings.

Earlier today, a CJM court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj remanded gangster Atiq Ahmed's killers to four-day police custody.

This comes after the SIT filed an application in the court seeking remand for questioning for all three accused.

They were earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court on April 16.

During the police remand, the police will question the accused, who were identified as Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lavlesh Tiwari, about the weapon they used to kill Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on April 15 night, where did they get the weapon from and who gave it to them.

The police will also seek to know the reason for the murder of the gangsters. All three accused will again be presented in court on April 23.