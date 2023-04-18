HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Atiq Ahmed killing | NHRC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh Police

Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction

April 18, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Police personnel deployed outside the Kasari Masari office of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed as a security measure after the imposition of Section 144, following the gangster’s death along with his brother Khalid Azim outside a hospital, in Prayagraj on April 17, 2023.

Police personnel deployed outside the Kasari Masari office of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed as a security measure after the imposition of Section 144, following the gangster’s death along with his brother Khalid Azim outside a hospital, in Prayagraj on April 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police over the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf when they were being escorted by police in Prayagraj, officials said on Tuesday.

In its notice to the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh and the Commissioner of Police of Prayagraj, the commission sought reports from them within four weeks.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed, the don-turned-politician whose empire came crashing down in 50 days

ALSO READ
Crude bomb hurled near residence of Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer

The reports should cover all the aspects leading to the killings, copies of medical-legal certificates of the deceased, inquest report, post-mortem report, video cassette/CD of post-mortem examination, site plan of scene of occurrence of the crime, and magisterial enquiry report, it added.

Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night when police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

They were brought to Prayagraj from Gujarat and Bareilly prisons for interrogation in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal and his two police security guards earlier this year.

The brothers were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels. The last rites of Ahmed's son Asad, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed in Prayagraj just hours before the shooting.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / crime / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.