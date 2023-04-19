Atiq Ahmed killing | Accused remanded to 4-day police custody

April 19, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - Prayagraj (UP)

A Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on April 19 remanded gangster Atiq Ahmed’s killers to four-day police custody.

The three persons, accused of killing gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Mohammad Ashraf, were produced in the CJM court on April 19 morning and the police sought a seven-day remand of the accused.

The three accused — Lavlesh Tiwari, Mohit and Arun Kumar Maurya — were brought to the court of CJM D.K. Gautam amid tight security. They were taken away after an hour-long appearance in the court, District government advocate Gulab Chandra Agrahari said.

During the remand, the police will question the accused about the weapon used to kill Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on April 15 night, where they got the weapon from and who gave it to them. The police will also seek to know the reason for the murder of the gangsters. All three accused will again be presented in court again on April 23.

On April 16, these three accused were produced before the remand magistrate who sent them to judicial custody for 14 days. They were initially lodged in Naini jail but were shifted to Pratapgarh prison citing security reasons.

Atiq Ahmed (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels. The last rites of Ahmed's son Asad, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed here just hours before the shooting.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act was registered against the three alleged assailants of Atiq and Ashraf at Shahganj police station.