Atiq Ahmed, his brother produced in Prayagraj court in Umesh Pal murder case

April 13, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Prayagraj (U.P.)

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Ahmed, Ashraf, their family members and others.

PTI

Atiq Ahmed and his brother were produced before a court in Prayagraj on Thursday in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. | file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were produced before a court here on Thursday in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

They were presented in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam around 11:10 a.m. amid security deployment.

While Atiq Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj via road from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat for his production, his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf was brought from a Bareilly jail.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

ED conducts searches in money laundering case against Atiq Ahmed

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Ahmed, Ashraf, their family members and others.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Ahmed is also an accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case.

