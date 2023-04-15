ADVERTISEMENT

Atiq Ahmad seeks permission from magistrate to attend funeral of son Asad killed in encounter

April 15, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - Prayagraj

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his associate Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) in Jhansi on April 13.

PTI

Mafia-turned politician Atiq Ahmad. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, who is currently in police custody in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, has sought permission from a magistrate to attend the funeral of his son Asad who was killed in a police encounter.

Mr. Ahmed's lawyer Manish Khanna told PTI that since Friday was a holiday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, the request has been sent to the remand magistrate. The application will be presented in the court of chief judicial magistrate on Saturday, he said.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were interrogated by the police at Dhoomanganj police station on Friday. The duo were taken for a routine medical examination later in the evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asad and his accomplice Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi on Thursday.

The alleged encounter took place apparently at the time Ahmad was in a Prayagraj court, where he was presented before the chief judicial magistrate in connection with the same murder and remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The court also allowed a five-day remand for the UP Police to question him.

The relatives of Ahmed and Ghulam reached Jhansi on Friday evening to collect the bodies.

The bodies will be brought by road and are expected to reach Prayagraj on Saturday. 

On Friday evening, a large number of people gathered in Atiq Ahmed's locality Kasari Masari following rumours that Asad's body was being brought to Prayagraj. However, since the body has not been handed over to the relatives till late Friday evening, it is expected that the last rites would be performed on Saturday.

A police official said additional force would be deployed during Asad's last rites so that no untoward incident takes place.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US