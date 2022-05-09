Atal Cancer Care Centre inaugurated in Ambala

Patients will get treatment with the latest machines, says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Bhartiya Janata Party National president J.P. Nadda along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Health Minister Anil Vij during the inauguration of Atal Cancer Care Centre at Ambala. | Photo Credit: PTI

Patients will get treatment with the latest machines, says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Newly constructed Atal Cancer Care Centre was inaugurated at the Ambala Cantonment by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Monday .

Mr. Lal said that about 28,000 cancer patients visited Haryana every year, and with the opening of this centre, patients would get treatment with the latest machines. It would help in getting accessible, affordable and comprehensive treatment to those not only from Haryana but also from neighbouring States such as Punjab, Himachal and Uttarakhand.

Monthly pension

The Chief Minister announced that a monthly pension would be given to those suffering from Stage III and IV Cancer, Thalassaemia and Haemophilia. The government was already giving pension to AIDS patients, he noted.

Dedicated steps were being taken by the government on the health sector. “Recruitment of specialized doctors along with strengthening the health infrastructures is being ensured. Besides this, the government has also set a target of opening one medical college in every district by 2025,” he stated.

The government had increased MBBS seats and in the future also these seats would be increased to meet the shortage of doctors, he added.

Mr. Nadda said the State government, with the help of IT reforms, had curbed corruption and the State had become an example for others in terms of taking digital initiatives.