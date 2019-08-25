At rally during mahajanadesh yatra, CM slams Opposition for anti-EVM stance

On the third day of the second phase of his mahajanadesh yatra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attacked his opponents for crying foul on Electronic Voting Machines. He also touched upon the abrogation of Article 370, a decision which had made everyone proud, he said.

“We are heading towards a united and stronger India by taking this decision of abrogating Article 370. The entire country is proud of this,” he said while addressing a gathering at Bhusaval.

Mr. Fadnavis also attacked the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party for being arrogant while they were in power. Instead of working for the people they focussed on getting their family institutions in place. “This is why the people are constantly rejecting them in election after election. The Opposition parties should understand that unless the voter believes in the party, he/she does not vote for it. Voting is done by the voters and not EVMs, he said.

Bhosale is welcome

Mr. Fadnavis also said the BJP will be happy if NCP MP from Satara Udayanraje Bhosale joined the party. His statement comes a day after Mr. Bhosale lavished praise on the CM for development works in Satara. The MP also accused the previous Congress-NCP government of creating “obstacles” in the progress of his constituency.

Latching onto Mr. Bhosale’s comment, Mr. Fadnavis said what the MP had said was “true” as his government had approved several schemes, including one on National Highway, and irrigation, for the region.

“I am thankful to him [Bhosale] and what he said is true. He has been with the NCP-Congress for several years. What our government has done for Satara and western Maharashtra, the Congress-NCP did not do,” he told reporters.

He said Mr. Bhosale had acknowledged his government’s development works in the region in the past as well.

Asked about the likelihood of Mr. Bhosale joining the BJP, Mr. Fadnavis said, “He [Bhosale] will have to take a decision, but we will be happy if he comes to us.”

Mr. Bhosale, who is the descendant of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is one of the NCP’s four MPs from Maharashtra.

Amid murmurs of him joining the BJP, Mr. Bhosale had said on Friday that he would have to take a decision based on what was in the interest of the people of his constituency.

When asked about the reports of BJP leaders being in touch with him, Mr. Bhosale had said, “I have friends in all parties. I have a personal rapport with them, but that doesn’t mean...let’s see, I will have to take decision based on what is in the interest of the people at a given time.”

“My friend and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis only has done development works in Satara and constituency. Did anyone do it in the past? Earlier, obstacles were created,” he had said.

Recently, his cousin and NCP’s Satara MLA Shivendrasinh Bhosale deserted the Opposition party and joined the BJP along with other legislators like Sandip Naik and Vaibhav Pichad. (With PTI inputs)