At MVA rally in Mumbai, Uddhav vows to visit Barsu, says it is ‘not Pak-occupied Kashmir’

May 01, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Pune

The third joint rally by Maharashtra’s Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) troika in Mumbai on May 1 saw Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar launch a strong attack on the State government while warning people of not falling prey to its “socially divisive tactics.”

While former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray took on the ruling Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government over the Barsu refinery project in Ratnagiri district in the Konkan region at the rally held on Maharashtra Day, Mr. Pawar , launched an uncharacteristically sharp attack on both Mr. Shinde and Mr. Fadnavis.

All top leaders of the Sena (UBT), the NCP and the Congress hinted in their speeches that the three parties would unitedly contest elections in the future.

Stating that Barsu (in Ratnagiri district) was not “Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir”, Mr. Thackeray, addressing a jam-packed rally at Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex, announced he would visit Barsu on May 6 and meet with locals protesting the refinery project.

Mr. Thackeray, who has been accused by the ruling government of ‘double standards’ over Barsu — as he had proposed the refinery site to the Centre as an alternative to Nanar (also in Ratnagiri) when he was CM — launched a verbal assault on the BJP and the Sena’s Shinde faction.

“How dare you try to stop me? It is not PoK or Bangladesh… I will first visit Barsu and then go to Mahad [in Raigad] for my rally. Yes, I had proposed Barsu as an alternative site … But in my letter to the Centre, I had never said that police should use lathis and bullets on locals protesting the project,” said Mr. Thackeray adding his first concern was the preservation of environment. He clarified that he was not opposed to progress and development.

Mr. Thackeray also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that Industries Minister Uday Samant (who is Guardian Minister) had visited NCP chief Sharad Pawar to seek advice over the Barsu refinery imbroglio.

“So, when you [BJP-Shinde faction] got to Mr. Pawar asking his help, it is fine…but you heaped invectives on me when I was running the MVA [with Congress and NCP],” said the former CM.

Mr. Thackeray warned the BJP at the Centre and the State or trying to separate Mumbai city from Maharashtra, observing several projects and offices of old companies had moved out of Mumbai to neighbouring BJP-ruled Gujarat.

“If anyone dares separate Maharashtra from Mumbai, we [Shiv Sena UBT] will cut them to pieces,” he said, accusing the BJP of cutting off Mumbai’s revenue and trying to lower the city in importance.

Attacking Mr. Shinde, he said if he really had Balasaheb’s ideals in him, he would never have ‘betrayed’ the Shiv Sena in the first place and toppled the MVA.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Thackeray said, “The PM said the Congress ‘abused’ him 91 times. I won’t abuse you. But your party [BJP] abuses us day and night. What about that? We are not crossing our limits yet. If your people are going to abuse us, then expect similar language from us as well.”

Meanwhile, lauding the Sena and the late Bal Thackeray’s contributions towards Mumbai city, Mr. Ajit Pawar, said it was only because of the Shiv Sena that “Mumbai city has endured.”

“One cannot deny the Shiv Sena’s contributions in restoring the pride and self-respect of Marathi-speaking people,” he said.

Launching a broadside on the rulings government, Mr. Pawar said they had no faith in the electorate’s verdict and were afraid of taking elections.

“Why is this government afraid of facing elections? Why cannot you take civic polls and other local bodies elections? What are you scared of? This is a government which has come by betraying…Maharashtra’s public have not tolerated such betrayal [toppling of the MVA and splitting Shiv Sena],” Mr. Pawar said.

Mr. Pawar also warned MVA cadre not to pay heed to wild rumours about him leaving the NCP. He urged them to stay vigilant of “divisive attempts” by the Shinde- Fadnavis government to create social schisms and communal tensions.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, one of the main organisers of the Mumbai rally, said that the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has only a “few days left” and would certainly collapse.

“Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed on the same day. But the treatment that Gujarat Is getting today is different from Maharashtra. Our CM is not of Maharashtra, rather he is behaving like the CM of Gujarat who is gifting them projects. Gujarat has two CMs. One of their own and second ours,” he said.