HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least two Army personnel injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

In the gun battle, two Army personnel were injured

October 03, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - Rajouri/Jammu

PTI
Security personnel conduct a cordon and search operation at Tatapani following information about suspicious movement, in Rajouri on October 2, 2023

Security personnel conduct a cordon and search operation at Tatapani following information about suspicious movement, in Rajouri on October 2, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Two Army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on October 3.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the evening of October 2 following a cordon and search operation in a forest area of the district, they said.

A joint team of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police had cordoned off the Broh and Soom forest belts in the Kalakote area on Monday following information about suspicious movement, they said.

The terrorists fired at the troops in an attempt to break the cordon resulting in retaliatory fire, officials said.

In the gun battle, two Army personnel were injured, a senior police officer told PTI. He said that they have been hospitalised and their condition is stable.

Two terrorists are believed to be inside the cordoned area, they said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to plug all possible escape routes, they said.

A defence spokesperson said the joint operation was launched in the general area in Kalakote and technology is being used to monitor the terrorists.

Presently, an intense operation is underway, he added.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime) / defence / armed Forces

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.