At least feared 12 dead in stone quarry collapse in Mizoram

Guwahati
At least 12 people were feared trapped after a stone quarry on a hill slope collapsed in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district on Monday, officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The collapse at Maudarh village occurred around 2.40 p.m. when workers engaged by theABCI Infrastructure Private Limited were working in the quarry.
Mizoram’s Additional Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, Lalhriatpuia said about 15 people were believed to be on the site when the quarry collapsed.
“No bodies were recovered till 8 p.m.,” he said, citing reports received from the district and added that the crude method of quarrying used by the people could have caused the tragedy.
Trending
- Residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru protest to save their only playground
- Kerala High Court quashes the appointment of K. Riji John as Vice-Chancellor of KUFOS
- Person who gave away land for Metrozone in Chennai moves Madras HC for execution of arbitral award
- India’s stars from the 1980s reunite
- Youth arrested for suspicious activity in Chennai
District officials said a medical team was at the site.
ADVERTISEMENT