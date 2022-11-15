At least feared 12 dead in stone quarry collapse in Mizoram

November 15, 2022 04:15 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Guwahati

15 people were believed to be on the site when the quarry collapsed

The Hindu Bureau

Rescue operation under way after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Guwahati

At least 12 people were feared trapped after a stone quarry on a hill slope collapsed in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district on Monday, officials said.

The collapse at Maudarh village occurred around 2.40 p.m. when workers engaged by theABCI Infrastructure Private Limited were working in the quarry.

Mizoram’s Additional Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, Lalhriatpuia said about 15 people were believed to be on the site when the quarry collapsed.

“No bodies were recovered till 8 p.m.,” he said, citing reports received from the district and added that the crude method of quarrying used by the people could have caused the tragedy.

District officials said a medical team was at the site.

