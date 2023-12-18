ADVERTISEMENT

At least eight killed as pick-up vehicle collides with auto-rickshaw in Pune

December 18, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - Mumbai

The accident took place at around 11.30 p.m. on December 17 under Otur police station limits on Kalyan-Ahmednagar Road, located about 150 km from Mumbai, police said

PTI

Eight people were killed after a speeding pickup vehicle collided with an auto-rickshaw in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on December 18.

The accident took place at around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday under Otur police station limits on Kalyan-Ahmednagar Road, located about 150 km from here, they said.

The pick-up vehicle, which was going towards Kalyan (in Thane district) from Ahmednagar, collided with the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near a petrol pump at Pimpalgaon Joga, an official said.

Seven persons from the auto-rickshaw and the pickup vehicle's driver were killed, he said.

