ADVERTISEMENT

At least 7 people from West Bengal killed in road mishap in Odisha's Jajpur

February 25, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - Jajpur

A mini truck from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar crashed into the stationary truck at Neulpur area on the NH-16 due to fog conditions on Saturday morning, officials said

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. Two trucks crushed in the early hours of February 25 in Odisha’s Jajpur district. | Photo Credit: ANI

At least seven people from West Bengal were killed when the mini-truck in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck in Odisha's Jajpur district on February 25, police said.

Vinit Agrawal Superintendent of Police Jajpur told PTI that six persons died on the spot, while one succumbed en route to S.C.B. Medical College and hospital.

"We have intimated the family members of the deceased, and they are on the way to Jajpur.," the SP said, adding that the exact cause behind the mishap is being verified.

All the deceased persons were from West Bengal. The fire services personnel reached the spot and recovered the bodies, said Jajpur Collector Chakravarty Singh Rathore to PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A mini truck from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar to collect poultry items crashed into the stationary truck at Neulpur area on the NH-16 due to fog in the early hours of Saturday, said Dharmashala Police station Inspector-In-Charge Rakesh Tripathi.

The bodies were sent to the Barchana Community Health Centre in Jajpur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US