At least 7 people from West Bengal killed in road mishap in Odisha's Jajpur

A mini truck from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar crashed into the stationary truck at Neulpur area on the NH-16 due to fog conditions on Saturday morning, officials said

February 25, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - Jajpur

PTI
Image for representational purpose only. Two trucks crushed in the early hours of February 25 in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

Image for representational purpose only. Two trucks crushed in the early hours of February 25 in Odisha’s Jajpur district. | Photo Credit: ANI

At least seven people from West Bengal were killed when the mini-truck in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck in Odisha's Jajpur district on February 25, police said.

Vinit Agrawal Superintendent of Police Jajpur told PTI that six persons died on the spot, while one succumbed en route to S.C.B. Medical College and hospital.

"We have intimated the family members of the deceased, and they are on the way to Jajpur.," the SP said, adding that the exact cause behind the mishap is being verified.

All the deceased persons were from West Bengal. The fire services personnel reached the spot and recovered the bodies, said Jajpur Collector Chakravarty Singh Rathore to PTI.

A mini truck from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar to collect poultry items crashed into the stationary truck at Neulpur area on the NH-16 due to fog in the early hours of Saturday, said Dharmashala Police station Inspector-In-Charge Rakesh Tripathi.

The bodies were sent to the Barchana Community Health Centre in Jajpur district.

