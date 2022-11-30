At least 6 members of family killed in fire, 3 injured in U.P.'s Firozabad; CM Adityanath condoles loss of lives

November 30, 2022 08:11 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - FIROZABAD

18 fire brigade vehicles from Agra, Mainpuri, Etah and Firozabad, and personnel from 12 police stations were involved in the rescue operation.

PTI

At least six members of a family were killed and three injured on Tuesday after a fire broke out in their electronics-cum-furniture shop on the ground floor of the building they lived in, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prima facie, it appears that a short circuit led to the fire, gutting not only the shop but also the owners' house on the first floor, they said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide a relief of ₹2 lakh to the kin of the deceased, the government said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of the six dead, three were children, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said.

He said 18 fire brigade vehicles from Agra, Mainpuri, Etah and Firozabad, and personnel from 12 police stations were involved in the rescue operation, which lasted for almost two-and-half hours.

"Since the area is congested, the rescuers had to put in extra efforts," the SSP said.

"We are still trying to ascertain that no one is trapped inside. The rescue operations are on," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US