6 dead in Gujarat after inhaling toxic gas

Tanker dumps chemicals in drain near Surat

Six people died on Thursday, January 6, 2022, after inhaling toxic gas emanating from a drain in which hazardous chemicals were allegedly dumped in Gujarat’s Surat.

The incident occurred near a printing mill in an industrial area of the city.

The tragic incident affected over 25 people, of whom six died and seven others are battling for their life as they have been put on ventilator support in the hospital.

As per the details, the incident occurred when a tanker dumped noxious chemicals in a drain. The tanker reportedly came from Dahej industrial area and was illegally dumping the hazardous chemicals in the open drain near Surat.

As soon as the toxic chemical was released in an open drain, it made the air poisonous in the area and several people inhaled it.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State BJP president C.R. Paatil, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and others condemned the incident and said that those taken to the hospital were being treated in the emergency ward.

Being a hub of chemical industries, Gujarat has seen a thriving business in which hazardous and toxic chemicals are illegally dumped in open drains or rivers at several places.