At least 33 leaders still under detention at Srinagar’s Centaur Hotel

Four persons, held under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), have had their detentions quashed this month and five senior leaders have been released in the Valley as the State starts an initiative to release detainees in phases.

At least 33 leaders are still under detention at Centaur Hotel. Senior leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah of the NC and Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, remain detained in different sub-jails, among the 229 political detentions in the State.

In the past 24 hours, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator from Batamaloo, Noor Ahmad Sheikh, was released from the sub-jail set up at the Centaur Hotel. “Sheikh's daughter is getting married soon. This became the reason for his release,” said a close friend.

Zahid Mir, a resident of Ganderbal’s Pandach, who was lodged in a Lucknow jail under the PSA, has been released. The detention of three minors, held since the first week of October under the PSA, was also quashed by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The three are from Baramulla’s Sopore, Anantnag’s Srigufwara and Srinagar’s Soura areas.

In the past two weeks, former Congress legislator Shoaib Lone and former PDP legislator Yawar Dilawar Mir, under house arrest since August 5, have been allowed to move out. Sources said Mr. Lone was to travel outside the State for a follow-up to his surgery.

Earlier, Peoples Conference’s Imran Reza Ansari and National Conference's Muhammad Syed Akhoon were released from the Centaur Hotel. PDP’s Khursheed Alam was also released on parole on the younger brother's death.

Mandatory bond

In Jammu, around 57 political leaders and activists have been released so far. Sources said most of the leaders were directed to sign bonds where in they committed “not to breach peace” through any political activity.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mufti's daughter Ilitija Mufti claimed her mother had “refused to sign a bond” in lieu of release. “Under which law is the government forcing detainees to sign a bond to barter their release?” she asked.

Adviser to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Farooq Khan, in an interview, said, “Political prisoners will be released one by one”.