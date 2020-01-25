At least 20 hurt as bus overturns on Mumbai-Goa Highway

At least 20 passengers of a state transport bus were injured when the vehicle overturned at Mangaon on Mumbai-Goa Highway on Saturday, police said.
The accident occurred in the early hours, when the bus carrying 44 passengers, was heading towards Dapoli, an official said.
While crossing a bridge near Kamalje village, the driver lost control of the bus, causing the vehicle to hit a barricade and turn turtle, he said.
At least 20 passengers were injured in the incident and were given preliminary treatment, he added.
