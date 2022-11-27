At least 13 injured after falling on railway track as part of foot over-bridge collapses in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

November 27, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Nagpur

The incident occurred at Balharshah railway station

PTI

Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@ANI

Thirteen persons were injured, one of them seriously, as they fell on a railway track after some portion of a foot over-bridge (FoB) collapsed at a railway station in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred at Balharshah railway station, located around 150 km from here, at 5.10 pm, he said.

"A large number of passengers were using the FoB to board a Pune-bound train, when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, some people fell on the railway track below from a height of around 20 feet," the official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

Thirteen injured persons were rushed to a hospital. One of them has suffered head injuries and his condition is critical, he said.

The Central Railway (CR) said in a press release that a part of the pre-cast slab of the FoB connecting platform number 1 and 2 collapsed, but the other part of the bridge is intact.

