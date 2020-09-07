At JD(U)’s first virtual rally, Nitish lists govt’s achievements

He was addressing the rally through its newly launched jdulive.com and other media platforms ahead of Assembly polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday listed his government’s achievements of the last 15 years and compared them with the 15-year regime of previous “pati-patni” (apparent reference to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi) government of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Mr. Kumar was addressing the JD(U)’s first mega digital virtual rally through its newly launched jdulive.com and other media platforms ahead of the Assembly polls, from the party headquarters in Patna.

Party sources told The Hindu that over 30 lakh people were connected with the livestream of Mr. Kumar’s address.

Mr. Kumar set off his over two-hour address with the steps taken by his NDA government during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “Today, the recovery rate in the State is 88.24%”, he said. He, however, appealed to people that “even now we should be more vigilant and careful against the pandemic disease. Today, on an average 1.5 lakh tests are being done in the State with 11, 350 RT-PCR tests everyday, which is going to be raised to 20,000 daily soon”.

Help for migrant workers

He listed the steps taken for the migrant workers who had come to the State due to lockdown and facilities provided to them during 14-days quarantine period here. “The government spent ₹5,300 on each quarantine person”, he stated.

Mr. Kumar counted the welfare measures and steps taken by his government on employment generation, for flood victims, education, health, law and order problem, road, agriculture, saat nischay (seven resolve) programme and other works done in social sectors with minute details supported by figures, data and dates, and appealed to people “not to forget all this”.

“But some people keep on criticising us because they are ignorant.. if such works have been done in other places it must have got lot publicity… a lot of work has been done in the State in last 15 years… how much I tell you”, he observed.

He announced the government’s work for fortification of graveyards, Bhagalpur riot victims, Madrasa and Urdu teachers, Wakf board development.

“I cannot compromise on crime, corruption and communalism”, he asserted.

A senior RJD leader said, “Mr. Kumar only played old records of his speeches... it was all compiled to be aired in one go about his government’s achievements in the last 15 years comparing to 15 years of our RJD regime. But he shrewdly avoided mentioning where Bihar stands today in comparison to other States. People know who does what and for whom. Our government gave voice to the voiceless”.

RJD posters

The RJD, meanwhile, has put up posters across Patna with slogans “Nayee Soch, Naya Bihar, Abki Baar Yuva Sarkar (new thought, new Bihar, this time young government ) with pictures of party leader Tejashwi Yadav.

On Saturday Mr. Yadav launched a dedicated portal for registration of unemployed youths and promised that all vacancies in government jobs would be filled if his party-led coalition came to power.