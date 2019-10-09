At Dussehra event, Uddhav promises sops, Ram temple

The Shiv Sena’s last annual Dussehra address before the Assembly elections saw the party announcing poll sops, including a loan waiver for farmers, full meals for ₹10 and health check-ups for ₹1.

The rally was also marked by the party reiterating its promise of a Ram temple at Ayodhya, and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray justifying his decision of allying with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the polls.

The party holds a ‘Dasara Melava’ (Dussehra gathering) at Shivaji Park, Dadar, every year. This year, with the Assembly elections only weeks away, the party took the opportunity to address its voters and Shiv Sainiks.

Party supporters were seen flocking to Shivaji Park wearing saffron caps, sashes, headbands, with some carrying pictures of Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The ground was moderately filled despite the humidity. The Sena also released a promotional song during the event.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “Very soon, you will see the next chief minister of Maharashtra sitting next to Uddhavji (referring to Aaditya Thackeray).” Aaditya has been fielded from Worli and the Sena is projecting him as a CM candidate.

Mr. Thackeray, who addressed the gathering dressed in a saffron kurta, said, “There are two Vijayadashamis this month: one is today and another on the 24th (the day of the election results). The matter of the Ram temple at Ayodhya has been in court for 30-35 years. The court will do justice, but if something happens otherwise, we will continue our demand for a Ram temple. The Central government must ensure the temple is built; it is a promise we have made to the people."

The Sena chief further said, “People ask me why did I enter into an alliance with the BJP; people say the Shiv Sena bowed down. The Sena can never bow down in front of anyone except God. And had we not allied with the BJP, whom should we support? The Congress, who says do not remove Article 370 and remove sedition law? Instead, why not give a strong government by allying with BJP?”

Dig at Ajit Pawar

He also took a dig at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, referring to his comment from a few years ago about urinating in dried up dams. “Ajit Pawar cried the other day. He says the level of politics has fallen and I will go do farming. Do it, but how will you water your farm? (You mocked farmers) but don’t forget, farmers came to you for water with tears in their eyes,” Mr. Thackeray said.

He also recalled that the Congress-NCP government allowed the arrest of Bal Thackeray in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid case and that the court threw out the case.

Promises galore

Mr. Thackeray said the removal of Section 370 from Jammu & Kashmir was Bal Thackeray’s dream, and that the Sena supports removal of illegal immigrants from the country.

Promising sops ahead of the elections, he said, “I will once again waive loans of farmers. We will provide full meals for ₹10. We will reduce power rates up to 300 units and provide health check-up for ₹1. In rural areas, schools are far from villages. We will ensure bus services in rural areas and ensure women’s safety.”

Addressing unrest among party members over allocation of tickets, he said, “Compromise is a part of alliance. I apologise to those who did not get tickets. This alliance is to win Maharashtra and for betterment of the people. The BJP is our ally, work for the alliance.”

He said that like the Sena’s stand, even U.S. President Donald Trump has given preference to locals for employment. He said the party will ensure Maratha and Dhangar reservation is implemented.