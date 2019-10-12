Three-year-old rescued from 15-ft-deep ditch has rapid recovery at AIIMS

The Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, at the best of times, is a grim place. For the past couple of weeks, however, an unlikely resident has spread cheer among the staff.

‘Chikki’, as they call her, is clearly the most pampered patient. The kitchen staff rustle up special treats for the three-year-old. “She loves the halwa they make for her,” says the nurse looking after her at the ward, adding, “she is happiest when held.”

The pink school bag, pink bindi and matching stick-on earrings belie the tragedy that befell the baby girl and brought her to the trauma centre.

Rescued from a 15-feet-deep ditch in Bulandshahr, U.P., the child was rushed by police to the apex hospital's ICU with a fractured skull, brain injury. Bruised all over, there was also restricted movement on her right hand and leg due to the fall.

“The child came to us on September 25. In my 20 years of working at AIIMS, I haven't seen a child brought in this state. Usually we have abandoned older people... cases of children are few and far between,” said Deepak Gupta, the neurosurgeon under whose care Chikki currently is.

He said while there are strong indications that she may have been thrown into the pit, the three-year-old is showing significant improvement. “She is now registering 50% movement on her right hand and leg. We are glad the child has made good recovery,” said Prof. Gupta.

Chikki's nurse said that she is now able to sleep normally without medication and enjoys her bath, massage and make-up time. “She has started interacting well with us. Now she takes proper oral feed, plays with her toys and also scribbles if we give her a piece of paper and pen,” she said. The three-year-old is also a hit with relatives of patients admitted here.

Search for parents

Prof. Gupta said given her rapid recovery, Chikki is due to be discharged soon from her temporary home. But her parents' whereabouts are as yet unknown. Paperwork to put the child under state care is under way even as the police continue their search for her parents.