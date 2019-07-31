At 50th anniversary event, CPI(ML) calls for opposition unity

Pratima Engheepi, a middle-aged Karbi woman, is on the run as police of two districts in Assam are looking for her. She attended the 50th year celebrations of the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) in Kolkata on Tuesday. She said she had to attend the event at any cost.

“It was difficult to come here but I had to. I dismantled my phone so that they [the police] could not follow me. The country is in trouble so I had to come,” said Ms. Engheepi, a central committee member of the CPI(ML), the first of the Naxalite parties in the country, formed in 1969. Ms. Engheepi had led a day-long strike demanding a separate State uniting two Karbi Anglong districts in central Assam and the police went after her.

‘Unite and Resist’

She believes the entire Opposition should unite – “irrespective of multiple differences” – as there is very little that any one party can do against the BJP. This was also the theme of the CPI(ML)’s 50th year public convention: ‘Unite and Resist’.

Party’s general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya argued that while the Opposition “may be weak”, it was not the end of history as far as resistance was concerned. “The government is bulldozing its way to pass new legislations without any parliamentary scrutiny, but we will make sure that out on the streets there will never be any dearth of opposition,” he told the party supporters at the packed Netaji Stadium. Interestingly, ever since the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011, this is the first time a Leftist party has held its convention in the largest indoor stadium in Kolkata.

Activist Teesta Setalvad spoke on the National Register of Citizens. “The NRC process arose out of a historical context, a hard-won consensus born of the Assam accord. We respect that, as do all right-thinking people in Assam who want a fair and just NRC. The integrity of the process has been affected by political interference post 2014. So much so that original standard operating procedures and modalities are being thwarted. To threaten an NRC-like process in other States is unconstitutional as it seriously affects the legal basis of Indian citizenship,” she said.