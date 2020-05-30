Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passes away

AHMEDABAD

30 May 2020 01:15 IST

Family members denied that he died of coronavirus while a hospital spokesman said “details of the deceased cannot be disclosed as it is a private matter.”

Noted astrologer Bejan Daruwalla died at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. He was 89.

He was on ventilator after he was admitted to the hospital where his sample was taken for coronavirus. According to sources, he had co-morbid conditions, including lung infection and pneumonia.

His family members have, however, denied that he died of COVID-19 infection while a hospital spokesman said “details of the deceased cannot be disclosed as it is a private matter.”

Advertising

Advertising

However, as per the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s list of patients, his name figured as COVID-19 infected on May 22.

Mr. Daruwalla is survived by his two sons, Nastur and Fardun, and a daughter Nazeen.

Mr. Daruwalla’s name figured among the 100 great astrologers of the last 1,000 years in ‘The Millennium Book of Prophecy’, published by Harper Collins.

His astrological predictions were keenly followed by millions of people in the country. He used to predict on political developments, cricket, film industry and film stars. Among his political predictions included victories of Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and lastly, Narendra Modi.

Other famous predictions included assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, his brother Sanjay Gandhi’s death in accident and Bhopal gas tragedy.