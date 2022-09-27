Assembly session | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tables confidence motion

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. FIle | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on September 27, 2022, tabled confidence motion in the ongoing session of the State Assembly.

The session has been extended till October 3.

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Assembly as Congress MLAs shouted slogans when the Chief Minister was to bring confidence motion. The House was adjourned multiple times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa said that tabling confidence motion was challenging Governor's power, which is condemnable. The two BJP MLAs wakled out against the confidence motion.

After moving the Motion of Confidence, Mr. Mann accused the Congress of supporting BJP's "Operation Lotus" alleging that its MLAs ran away from discussion in the House.

"The Congress is in such a situation that nobody wants to take over as its president," he said, taking a jibe at the party over the political crisis in Rajasthan where MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot did not meet central observers of the party.

He also attacked the BJP, saying the saffron party feels only they should be in power everywhere.

"Three crore people of Punjab have faith in us... I have full faith in my 91 soldiers (AAP MLAs)," Mr. Mann said.

The AAP had recently claimed that at least 10 of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of ₹25 crore to each of them in a bid to topple the six-month-old government under its "Operation Lotus".

In the 117-member Assembly, the AAP has 92, Congress 18, SAD 3, BJP 2, BSP 1 while 1 is an Independent.

(With PTI inputs)