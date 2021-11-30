Assembly session in Mumbai from Dec. 22

Not being held in Nagpur due to Maharashtra CM’s health

The winter session of Maharashtra Assembly is to be held between December 22 and 28 in Mumbai instead of Nagpur, the State Legislative Affairs Minister Anil Parab said on Monday.

The decision to shift to Mumbai has been taken due to the health of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who had a spinal surgery recently and has been advised against flying.

“As the Chief Minister wanted to be present for the session, it was decided to shift the venue to Mumbai this winter session,” Mr. Parab said after attending the meeting of the Business Advisory Council (BAC).

He said a decision to extend the duration of the session will be taken on December 24.

BJP protests move

Expressing dissatisfaction with the BAC meeting, former chief minister and the BJP’s Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, protested the decision to shift the venue and the decision to curtail the winter session to barely five days.

Criticising the short session, BJP State vice-president Madhav Bhandari, said, “All businesses are gradually resuming. Even Parliament session is on. But MVA government is scared to face the Assembly.”