2022 Assembly elections live updates | ECI likely to announce schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh polls

Assembly elections in both BJP-ruled States are due this year

The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls today.

While Assembly elections in both States are due this year, it’s unclear whether the ECI will announce the schedule for both the States or just one State on Friday.

Here are the latest updates:

3.13 p.m.

Though COVID is not a severe threat as it was in the past two years, we continue to be cautious: CEC Rajiv Kumar

The Election Commission officials visited the poll-bound States to ensure the preparations are going on keeping the pandemic in mind, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says.

“We’re identifying the polling station where voting percentage is the lowest and we’re trying to reach out to the voters to pursuade them to come out and vote,” he adds.

3.09 p.m.

The Chief Election Commissioner lists out “three broad objectives” of the ECI:

1. The ECI strives to conduct free, fair, inclusive, accessible inducement free elections.

2. Voters have a hassle free, comfortable voting experience

3. Ensuring maximum voter participation especially youngsters, disabled, women and elderly voters.

3.05 p.m.

We’re adding festivity of democracy: CEC

“We’re adding another festivity in the month of October: the festival of democracy,” says Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says. “In this festivity, people aged from 18 to over 100 will take part,” he adds.

2.55 p.m.

Term of the Gujarat Assembly to end on February 18, 2023; H.P. set to go to polls in November, 2022

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness. While Himachal Pradesh is set to go to polls in November, the State of Gujarat is expected to cast its vote in December.

Poll preparations are in full swing in both the States. On October 12 the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party launched the first round of “Gaurav Yatra” from the temple town of Bahucharaji in Mehsana. Delhi-headquarterd AAP, which rules Punjab and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, has positioned itself as the main challenger to the BJP, which is in power in Gujarat for nearly three decades now. It has so far announced 41 candidates.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the party's election campaign in Himachal Pradesh on October 14 with a rally in Solan district of the State. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hill State and launched the country’s fourth Vande Bharat Express train.