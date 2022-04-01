Assembly committee formed to check impact of digging on Puri Jagannath temple

The House Committee comprises two Ministers, two members each of the BJD and the BJP, a Congress MLA and the Speaker

The House Committee comprises two Ministers, two members each of the BJD and the BJP, a Congress MLA and the Speaker

In view of the concerns expressed by MLAs on the safety of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, which was built in 12th century CE, the Odisha Assembly on Thursday constituted an eight-member House Committee headed by Speaker S.N. Patro.

This was announced by Mr. Patro before the House was adjourned sine die after culmination of the Budget Session of the Assembly.

The House Committee comprises two Ministers, two members each of the BJD and the BJP, a Congress MLA and the Speaker.

The issue of the safety of the shrine was raised in the Assembly on March 29 when Puri MLA Jayant Sarangi alleged that the State government was digging huge pits close to it as part of the Srimandir Parikrama Project without permission either from the National Monument Authority or the Archeological Survey of India.

Unplanned digging of earth has caused cracks on the temple wall, Mr. Sarangi claimed demanding formation of a House committee to inspect the ongoing construction work.

Mr. Sarangi was supported by Congress Legislative Party leader Narasingha Mishra and other Opposition members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister B.K. Arukha then told the Assembly that the State government was ready to constitute a House Committee on the project which seeks to transform the pilgrim town of Puri into a world heritage site.