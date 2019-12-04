Assembly adjourned for two days

The rancour between the State government and the Governor hit a new low as Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday adjourned the House for two days as bills slated to be placed in the Assembly are yet to get Jagdeep Dhankar’s nod.

The claim was refuted by Raj Bhavan, which in a statement termed the situation projected by Mr. Banerjee as “factually untenable” .

The statement said there has been no delay in handling the legislative work at the Raj Bhavan as “highest priority is accorded” to it. But at times delay is occasioned due to response not forthcoming from various departments of the government, it said.

The House will remain adjourned till December 5 and the winter session will resume from December 6 at 11 a.m., Mr. Banerjee said in the Assembly.